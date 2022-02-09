Who is Hook's opponent on AEW Rampage Blake Li?

Since his in-ring debut for AEW in December 2021, Hook has been put on a strict diet of squash matches, suplexes and Action Bronson. This mixture has made the "Handsome Devil" one of the most popular performers on the AEW roster.

His first major feud in AEW has been with QT Marshall, who has taken offense to the way Taz's son conducts himself. After leaving the leader of "The Factory" in his wake not once but twice, QT Marshall is sending his top student to teach the 22-year old some respect this week on AEW Rampage.

The man who will attempt to put an end to Hook's path of destruction is Blake Li. While very little is currently known about QT Marshall's top student, here is what can be said at the time of writing.

He competed in the 3rd Nightmare Factory Showcase last Summer where he defeated Raiden.



Blake Li, formerly known as Parker Li is indeed a student of the Nightmare Factory wrestling school ran by QT Marshall, Cody Rhodes and former WCW star Glacier.

Li currently only has one match that is available for public viewing, an impressive victory over fellow factory student Raiden at the Nightmare Factory Student Showcase #3 that took place in August 2021.

Li won the match with a Canadian Destroyer after showcasing an array of acrobatic offense and impactful moves. Fun fact, his opponent's nickname was "The Canadian Destroyer," so winning the match with that same move is also a neat little bit of storytelling (that is if it was intentional).

Unlike many other factory students, Blake Li has not appeared on AEW Dark or Dark Elevation, meaning he will be thrown in at the deep end this week on Rampage. Not only making his TV debut, but against a man who is currently undefeated.

Hook has his dad calling his matches on AEW Rampage

One of the more wholesome things to know about the "Handsome Devil" is that he has so far had all of his matches on AEW TV called by his dad, the human suplex machine Taz.

Taz even commented recently that he found it difficult to keep it together during Hook's debut in AEW back on the December 8th 2021 edition of Rampage, Taz was witness to his son's victory in under 4 minutes.

How long do you think Blake Li will last in the ring with Hook? Let us know in the comment section down below!

