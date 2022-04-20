AEW Dark Results: Ricky Starks delivers a massive spear, Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee compete in main event (April 19, 2022)

AEW Dark featured some of the biggest names on the roster as they build-up to their matches this week.

Toni Storm, Ricky Starks, and Marina Shafir were all in action on Dark. Meanwhile, Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland headlined the show. The fans in attendance were in for a treat as these stars showcased some incredible in-ring action.

Continue reading as we dive into this week's AEW Dark Results:

Toni Storm vs. Gigi Rey

AEW Dark began with Toni Storm catching Gigi Rey in a series of lock-ups. Rey was soon overpowered by Storm's surprising strength as the former riled up the crowd.

While Rey initially reversed the Storm Zero, Toni got the better of the less experienced wrestler. The former WWE star ended up picking up a win with the Storm Zero finisher. Storm is looking strong going into the first round of the Owen Hart Cup Tournament.

Toni Storm def. Gigi Rey

Danielle Kamela vs. Rache Chanel

Chanel began the match taunting Kamela, which transitioned to the two stars in a lock-up. The former NXT star quickly took the advantage and began to dominate Chanel with some explosive moves.

Kamela, unfortunately, missed the landing of a corner attack, leading to her taking a quick Enzuigiri kick. Danielle Kamela ended up turning the match around with a brutal neckbreaker. The former WWE star is high on momentum heading into her match against Britt Baker on Dynamite.

Danielle Kamela def. Rache Chanel

Team Taz's Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Dark Order's Evil Uno and Stu Greyson

No stranger to tag team action on AEW Dark, the two squads seemed evenly matched initially. Starks quickly began to play mind games after taking the upper hand early on.

Powerhouse Hobbs stepped in and traded blows with the smaller Sty Greyson. The Dark Order members took back momentum as they displayed some of their veteran tag-team moves. After a brutal Spine Buster to Evil Uno, Team Taz turned the match around.

Ricky Starks ended the bout with a monster Spear to a diving Stu Grayson, pinning the latter and picking up the victory.

Team Taz def. The Dark Order

Tony Nese vs. JD Griffey

The Premier Athlete Tony Nese took on the upstart JD Griffey in a quick match halfway through AEW Dark. The two stars exchanged a few blows, but Nese mainly dominated throughout the match.

After several failed attempts by Griffey to gain momentum, Nese put the star down with a vicious running knee strike.

Tony Nese def. JD Griffey

"The Problem" Marina Shafir vs. Alejandra Lion

Shafir is set to take on Jade Cargill for the TBS Championship at AEW Rampage. In light of her upcoming match, the star pressed on her opponent with aggression. A mistake from Lion resulted in the star finding herself in a Straight-Jacket submission. Shafir ended the match with a devastating Triangle Lock.

Marina Shafir def. Alejandra Lion

AEW Dark Main Event: Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee vs. The Factory's Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto

After a glorious entrance by Lee and Strickland, the match began with the two powerhouses on each team locking up. The two massive athletes traded blows and showed off their strength.

Swerve quickly entered the match and endured a ruthless tag-team assault by The Factory. In proper heel faction, QT Marshall got involved and attacked the star. The Limitless One entered the bout after a hot tag from Strickland. The star showed off his in-ring expertise before another attack from Marshall.

Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee ended up picking up the win after a Spirit Bomb plus Leg Stomp combination.

Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland def. The Factory

With AEW Dynamite on the horizon, fans can be sure that last night's AEW Dark has set the stage for the promotion's biggest weekly show.

Listen to a former WWE head writer tell a hilarious Vince McMahon story here

Edited by Pratik Singh