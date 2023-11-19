AEW deals a blow to WWE as megastar reveals himself as Tony Khan's new signing at Full Gear

Tonight at AEW Full Gear, the newest signing of Tony Khan has just been unveiled. This was following the announcement a few days ago that a top star would appear at the pay-per-view.

Tony Schiavone was present for this segment, and he announced and welcomed the star. Will Ospreay then came out and revealed himself as the promotion's newest signing.

The Aerial Assassin has been teasing for months that he would be one of the top free agents in the industry once his NJPW contract expires by February. After several appearances for the Jacksonville-based promotion this year alone, it seems that he will now be competing for the promotion long-term.

He reassured the fans that he was All-Elite, but he would only be beginning his time with the promotion by Revolution in March. This could be in line with reports that he has an ongoing contract till February.

Tonight might have been a formality to ensure fans that the British star was making his way to the promotion. He has also asked Tony Khan to line up the best the promotion has to offer.

