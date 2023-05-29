AEW Double or Nothing 2023: Former WWE star announces she's having a baby

While AEW Double or Nothing this year had a stacked card of matches, but a major news stole the show for a moment.

Ahead of the four pillars four-way match for the World Championship title, Tay Melo and Sammy Guevara entered the arena holding a few white sheets with messages on them. The two stars had been married in August 8, 2022, and had been quite public of their relationship on social media. While Sammy was quite active in ring since the wedding, Tay's matches had noticeably reduced in frequency.

The apparent reason for that was revealed at the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view, as Tay Melo and Sammy announced that they were having a baby. The announcement also featured a few sonographic photos of the baby glued to the white sheets brought in by the couple. As of now, the due date has not been announced.

Despite a commendable performance by Sammy, he was unable to win the match. MJF retained the AEW World title after an intense fight. It remains to be seen what the future holds for the star next.

