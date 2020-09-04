AEW draws massive numbers for the go-home Dynamite episode before All Out

AEW had one of their best Dynamite episodes in months in terms of viewership for the go-home show for All Out. The episode drew 928,000 viewers, which was a +14 increase from last week's number of 813,000. In comparison, the Super Tuesday edition of NXT drew 849,000 viewers.

The latest AEW episode ranked #8 in Cable Top 150. As far as the total viewership is concerned, the show stood at #61.

The episode scored a 0.36 rating in the significant 18-49 demographic. NXT got a 0.26 rating for the Tuesday show.

The latest episode of AEW Dynamite may not have been the strongest of go-home shows for a PPV that the company has offered, but it had enough hype to attract many viewers.

AEW's return to their regular Wednesday broadcast slot may have also helped in garnering the impressive figures.

What happened on this week's AEW Dynamite?

The show kicked off with an entertaining tag team match between The Best Friends and Santana & Ortiz. The Inner Circle Members picked up the win against The Best Friends.

The next match was also a tag team contest that saw SCU & Private Party team up to take on Jurassic Express & The Young Bucks. The Bucks and Jurassic Express picked up the win in this one.

The tag team titles storyline continued in a segment featuring Kenny Omega, FTR, Tully Blanchard, and Hangman Page.

Chris Jericho defeated Joey Janela in a brief match followed by a brawl that involved Orange Cassidy, Sonny Kiss, and Jake Hager.

The next segment was a chaotic mess as all the wrestlers competing in the Casino Battle Royal engaged in a melee.

Thunder Rosa made her AEW in-ring debut in a match against former WWE Superstar and coach Serena Deeb. Rosa won the match and looked ready for her AEW Women's title match against Hikaru Shida at All Out.

The main event, unsurprisingly enough, was the match between Jon Moxley and Mark Sterling. The AEW World Champion played with his food before hitting the Paradigm Shift for the win.

MJF made a big statement after the match by bloodying up Moxley with a brutal attack.