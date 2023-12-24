AEW dream match between two Blackpool Combat Club members end in a time-limit draw

In the last week of the Continental Classic, the first draw of the tournament has just occurred. This would be in a match between Blackpool Combat Club members Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli.

The Continental Classic is a round-robin tournament that features 12 stars split into two groups taking on 20-minute matches against one another with all interferences banned from ringside.

Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli had one another as their final matches, and they had all to gain as Danielson wanted to earn the first spot in the Blue League finals, while Castagnoli wanted to stay alive in the tournament.

For two members of the Blackpool Combat Club, the match was nothing short of heavy-hitting.

In the end, the match went on to the last minute, and it seemed as if Claudio had a chance to win it all. He had a sharpshooter locked in, but Bryan was able to hold on for the remainder of the time and survived long enough for the bell to sound.

Castagnoli was disappointed having been eliminated from the tournament, but the two shared a show of respect to his comrade after a grueling competition.

