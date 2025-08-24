AEW drops major star's return teaser on Collision

AEW showcased another teaser tonight on Collision for the return of a popular star. This was following a roughly four-month absence that continues to be shrouded in mystery.Hook has not been seen in the ring since April, when he suffered an attack by the Death Riders. He has been absent since then due to a concussion. He made a brief appearance at Double or Nothing, coming to the aid of The Opps during the Anarchy in the Arena match. But when welcomed back with open arms by Samoa Joe, he gave them a cold shoulder.Almost two weeks ago, on AEW Dynamite, the promotion posted a teaser for The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil's return. This one gave a similar vibe to Batman flashing his Bat-signal. Tonight, the second teaser was shown, featuring a completely different style, as it was stop-motion animation.This showed two figures of the former FTW Champion going at it with one another, with one eventually coming out on top by tossing the other out of the frame they were in.Watch the teaser below:It is unclear what tonight's teaser means or if there’s an underlying message in this 31-second clip. One thing is certain: Hook will look to make up for his AEW absence. He has unfinished business with the Death Riders, and it is still unclear where he stands with The Opps, as Powerhouse Hobbs replaced him when he went down.His return date also remains a question, as neither teaser has shown a date for this. With Forbidden Door taking place this weekend, he might pull off a surprise and interfere in one of the matches. Hook's return and his next actions could be an interesting angle for fans to watch.