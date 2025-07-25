Injury update on HOOK following recent AEW return - Reports

HOOK has been a captivating talent on the AEW roster. However, his momentum has been derailed by some injuries, with the latest update emerging on his status following a brief return to the company.The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil was recently seen as a part of The Opps faction. He was set to compete for the AEW World Trios Championship alongside his faction members on the April 16 edition of Dynamite: Spring BreakThru. However, HOOK was pulled from the match after legitimately vomiting in a match against The Death Riders the previous week. Later on, he revealed that he was suffering from a concussion.He was written off television when it was announced that Jon Moxley's faction took him out with a brutal attack. Following a month of absence, the AEW star made a one-off return. He came back to assist The Opps and their allies in their Anarchy in the Arena match against the Death Riders at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view.According to Fightful, there is no timetable for HOOK's return to television. His latest appearance was done to plant seeds for a future program, but he has not been fully medically cleared to return to in-ring action.Wrestling veteran has massive praise for AEW star HOOKWhile HOOK continues recovering from his injuries, his run in AEW has been impressive. In fact, wrestling veteran Vince Russo also sees huge potential in him and had good things to say about the former FTW Champion.“I'm a little biased but I always liked Taz's kid. There's a reason. He's yet to fill out but there are two reasons why I like him. Number one bro, I remember when he was growing up. This kid was like an all world lacrosse player. So he's an athlete. But here is another thing, the thing that wrestling badly needs. That kid has got the 'cool factor.' That kid looks cool. And bro that's the kind of cool that would attract guys and gals. I know he needs to get a lot bigger but I see a lot of potential,&quot; said Russo.With Taz's son on the sidelines at the moment, it remains to be seen when he will be 100% medically cleared to return to the ring.