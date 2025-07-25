  • home icon
  Injury update on HOOK following recent AEW return - Reports

Injury update on HOOK following recent AEW return - Reports

By N.S Walia
Published Jul 25, 2025 10:28 GMT
HOOK is a popular AEW star (Image via AEW
HOOK is a popular AEW star (Image via AEW's YouTube)

HOOK has been a captivating talent on the AEW roster. However, his momentum has been derailed by some injuries, with the latest update emerging on his status following a brief return to the company.

The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil was recently seen as a part of The Opps faction. He was set to compete for the AEW World Trios Championship alongside his faction members on the April 16 edition of Dynamite: Spring BreakThru. However, HOOK was pulled from the match after legitimately vomiting in a match against The Death Riders the previous week. Later on, he revealed that he was suffering from a concussion.

He was written off television when it was announced that Jon Moxley's faction took him out with a brutal attack. Following a month of absence, the AEW star made a one-off return. He came back to assist The Opps and their allies in their Anarchy in the Arena match against the Death Riders at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

According to Fightful, there is no timetable for HOOK's return to television. His latest appearance was done to plant seeds for a future program, but he has not been fully medically cleared to return to in-ring action.

Wrestling veteran has massive praise for AEW star HOOK

While HOOK continues recovering from his injuries, his run in AEW has been impressive. In fact, wrestling veteran Vince Russo also sees huge potential in him and had good things to say about the former FTW Champion.

“I'm a little biased but I always liked Taz's kid. There's a reason. He's yet to fill out but there are two reasons why I like him. Number one bro, I remember when he was growing up. This kid was like an all world lacrosse player. So he's an athlete. But here is another thing, the thing that wrestling badly needs. That kid has got the 'cool factor.' That kid looks cool. And bro that's the kind of cool that would attract guys and gals. I know he needs to get a lot bigger but I see a lot of potential," said Russo.

With Taz's son on the sidelines at the moment, it remains to be seen when he will be 100% medically cleared to return to the ring.

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
