AEW drops a major Sting reference just days ahead of Dynamite

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Sep 30, 2025 12:19 GMT
AEW Sting
AEW mentioned Sting ahead of Dynamite (Source-Sting on X)

The Icon, Sting got referenced by AEW just ahead of this week's Dynamite amid his lengthy TV absence. The Vigilante wrestled his last ever match last year in Tony Khan's promotion.

After his disastrous run in the WWE, Sting made his AEW debut in 2020. He formed a tag team with Darby Allin and had a memorable run for over three years. The Icon competed in his final match at the Revolution 2024 pay-per-view, where he teamed with Darby Allin to get a win over The Young Bucks. The legend last appeared at the All In 2024 event.

Meanwhile, the official X social media handle of All Elite Wrestling made a reference to Sting ahead of Dynamite this Wednesday, which could be a tease for his return. The post was about The Icon's memorable All Elite debut at the Winter is Coming in December 2020. The following statement was made by the company in the post:

"One of the most memorable moments in Dynamite history was when the Icon @Sting shocked the world and started his legendary final run at Winter Is Coming 2020! Don't miss #AEWDynamite's 6th Anniversary show on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMAX, THIS WEDNESDAY!"

Sting got honest about his AEW run

Earlier this year, Sting opened up on his over 3-year run with All Elite Wrestling. Speaking with Screen Rant, The Icon declared his AEW run as a highlight of his career:

"It was just a highlight, the last three years. I didn't want wrestling fans to say, 'Yeah, he's just coasting along because he can.' I didn't want fans to say that. I wanted them to go, 'Oh, man, he's pulling out all stops all the way through to the end.' It was fun! It was fun going through tables. It was fun jumping off a balcony. It was just great, man, and surrounded by all these great young guys, young talent. An amazing run, and I'm so grateful for it."

Only time will tell if The Icon will show up in Tony Khan's promotion anytime soon.

Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Edited by Gaurav Singh
