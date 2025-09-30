AEW drops a major Sting reference just days ahead of Dynamite

The Icon, Sting got referenced by AEW just ahead of this week's Dynamite amid his lengthy TV absence. The Vigilante wrestled his last ever match last year in Tony Khan's promotion.After his disastrous run in the WWE, Sting made his AEW debut in 2020. He formed a tag team with Darby Allin and had a memorable run for over three years. The Icon competed in his final match at the Revolution 2024 pay-per-view, where he teamed with Darby Allin to get a win over The Young Bucks. The legend last appeared at the All In 2024 event.Meanwhile, the official X social media handle of All Elite Wrestling made a reference to Sting ahead of Dynamite this Wednesday, which could be a tease for his return. The post was about The Icon's memorable All Elite debut at the Winter is Coming in December 2020. The following statement was made by the company in the post:&quot;One of the most memorable moments in Dynamite history was when the Icon @Sting shocked the world and started his legendary final run at Winter Is Coming 2020! Don't miss #AEWDynamite's 6th Anniversary show on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMAX, THIS WEDNESDAY!&quot;Sting got honest about his AEW runEarlier this year, Sting opened up on his over 3-year run with All Elite Wrestling. Speaking with Screen Rant, The Icon declared his AEW run as a highlight of his career:&quot;It was just a highlight, the last three years. I didn't want wrestling fans to say, 'Yeah, he's just coasting along because he can.' I didn't want fans to say that. I wanted them to go, 'Oh, man, he's pulling out all stops all the way through to the end.' It was fun! It was fun going through tables. It was fun jumping off a balcony. It was just great, man, and surrounded by all these great young guys, young talent. An amazing run, and I'm so grateful for it.&quot;Only time will tell if The Icon will show up in Tony Khan's promotion anytime soon.