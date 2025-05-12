Sting breaks silence on his AEW run

WWE Hall of Famer Sting recently opened up about his AEW stint and explained what he expected from fans during the run. The Icon also revealed the most fun moments from his time in the company.

Sting is considered one of the greatest of all time in the realm of pro wrestling. During his active career, he wrestled for major promotions such as WCW, NJPW, TNA, and WWE. The Icon had a memorable final run of his illustrious career in AEW, where he arrived in 2020.

The WWE Hall of Famer had his last match at AEW Revolution 2024. Since then, The Icon has barely discussed his time in the Tony Khan-led promotion. In a recent interview with Screen Rant, The Icon said he was grateful for his All Elite Wrestling run. The Vigilante added that he pulled out all the stops to entertain fans.

"It was just a highlight, the last three years. I didn't want wrestling fans to say, 'Yeah, he's just coasting along because he can.' I didn't want fans to say that. I wanted them to go, 'Oh, man, he's pulling out all stops all the way through to the end.' It was fun! It was fun going through tables. It was fun jumping off a balcony. It was just great, man, and surrounded by all these great young guys, young talent. An amazing run, and I'm so grateful for it." [H/T: Fightful]

Sting wanted to lose his title match in AEW

In his last match at AEW Revolution 2024, Sting teamed up with Darby Allin to defend the World Tag Team Championship against The Young Bucks. In a recent interview, Tony Khan revealed that The Icon wanted to lose his last match and the title, but he wanted him to go out on top.

The Icon made his last appearance on AEW TV at All In 2024, and only time will tell if fans will see him back in a non-wrestling role.

