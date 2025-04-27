AEW drops a massive hint at popular faction's breakup on Collision

Tonight on AEW Collision, a major faction has hinted at splitting up and heading their separate ways due to disagreements about their next moves. Some members wanted to go into business for themselves.

Ad

While they have no formal name, Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, and Sonjay Dutt have formed a stable after knowing each other for nearly two decades. They also include a 7-foot giant, Satnam Singh, among their ranks.

The Last Outlaw was last seen in AEW back in January, as he was targeting a run for the world championship. He wanted to go on a retirement tour and close out his career with one more major title run. However, he was unsuccessful, as Claudio Castagnoli shut out any chance of him getting closer to Jon Moxley. Since then, he has been absent from the promotion.

Ad

Trending

Tonight on AEW Collision, the group reunited for the first time in several months. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal questioned Sonjay Dutt's absence, as he was their manager and the brains of their operation. Before Dutt could say anything, Lethal stepped in and claimed that he was tired of their lack of direction. He decided that he would take over, as he had plans for his booking.

Expand Tweet

This might be the end of this faction as we know it. But this new change may be the start of better things to come.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More