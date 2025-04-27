AEW drops a massive hint at popular faction's breakup on Collision

Tonight on AEW Collision, a major faction has hinted at splitting up and heading their separate ways due to disagreements about their next moves. Some members wanted to go into business for themselves.
While they have no formal name, Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, and Sonjay Dutt have formed a stable after knowing each other for nearly two decades. They also include a 7-foot giant, Satnam Singh, among their ranks.
The Last Outlaw was last seen in AEW back in January, as he was targeting a run for the world championship. He wanted to go on a retirement tour and close out his career with one more major title run. However, he was unsuccessful, as Claudio Castagnoli shut out any chance of him getting closer to Jon Moxley. Since then, he has been absent from the promotion.
Tonight on AEW Collision, the group reunited for the first time in several months. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal questioned Sonjay Dutt's absence, as he was their manager and the brains of their operation. Before Dutt could say anything, Lethal stepped in and claimed that he was tired of their lack of direction. He decided that he would take over, as he had plans for his booking.
This might be the end of this faction as we know it. But this new change may be the start of better things to come.