"Can't wait" - AEW Trios Championship challengers declare desire to 'slap' Kenny Omega

AEW tag team Aussie Open have expressed their desire to see Will Ospreay slap Kenny Omega.

The AEW Trios Tournament is currently underway in the Jacksonville-based promotion. On this week's Dynamite, Kenny Omega made an emphatic return to team up with The Young Bucks as they defeated Andrade El Ídolo, Rush & Dragon Lee in the first round. Aussie Open will face the Death Triangle in the first round. The winner of the bout is set to take on Omega and the Young Bucks.

In a recent conversation with Denise Salcedo for Instinct Culture, Mark Davis stated that the duo are focused on the mutual goal of handing Will Ospreay the opportunity to slap Kenny Omega.

“I mean I’m hungry to wrestle the Bucks. Always have been, but I’m even hungrier to get William the opportunity to slap Kenny. I’m gonna work as hard as I can. Honestly, that first round, there’s no way I’m going out. I’m gonna drag us through if we have to. I’m hungry for it, I can’t wait. Literally some of the best professional wrestlers that are going today. Death Triangle, PAC in the first round, I mean I’m not looking past them. It’s just an incredible field of talent, and I’m hungry, man. I’m so hungry, I can’t wait.” (via WrestleTalk)

For those who are unaware, Ospreay and Omega are well-known foes with their rivalry stretching outside the ring too. The two stars were once in rival factions during their time in NJPW.

Aussie Open detailed that seeing Kenny Omega in the AEW Trios Tournament makes them hungrier

In the same interview, the duo went further and elaborated on their desire to beat the returning star. They highlighted that Will Ospreay has the same intentions as them.

"First we got Death Triangle, that’s gonna be an absolute killer match for sure. It just made us even more excited. Seeing Kenny come out, it’s just, we wanna get through to that second round even more now, now that they’re there. We know that Will’s gonna wanna get through to that second round even more now. So we’re just hungry, man.” (via WrestleTalk)

Aussie Open's first bout in the Trios Tournament is scheduled for an upcoming episode of Dynamite. The final of the same will take place at the AEW All Out pay-per-view.

