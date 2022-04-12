"It's been a place that has provided some of the best wrestlers" - FTR on what they expect from ROH after AEW acquisition

Popular AEW tag team FTR spoke about the direction they wanted to see the Ring of Honor take after its recent acquisition.

For those unaware, AEW boss Tony Khan recently acquired Ring of Honor. The latter promotion's first show under this new ownership was Supercard of Honor, where FTR defeated The Briscoes to become the new ROH Tag Team Champions.

Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood recently appeared on Dallas News to talk about Ring of Honor. The duo spoke candidly about the direction they would like to see the company take under new ownership.

Wheeler said that he does not want to see much change and wants to keep ROH as it was. He stated that Ring of Honor is where wrestlers go to prove themselves. It was where Cash aspired to be as a young wrestler:

“Personally, I would just like to see it continue to be what it’s always been. It’s been a place that’s provided some of the best wrestlers we’ve ever had come through our generation to start there. It was a proving ground. It was a place where I, personally, as a young teenage guy aspiring to be a wrestler – that was kind of high on my list as far as what I wanted to accomplish."

AEW star Dax Harwood is happy that it was Tony Khan that bought Ring of Honor

Dax Harwood also shared his thoughts on the subject, saying it would not be a developmental promotion like many have speculated. He believed it was a good thing that Tony Khan bought Ring of Honor.

“I think now it’s going to be less of a developmental system, as some people have alluded to, I think it’s going to be more of what it was in its heyday. I think Ring of Honor fans and professional wrestling fans are lucky that someone like Tony Khan bought the rights to Ring of Honor because he’s just as big – maybe more – of a wrestling fan than everyone else out there watching. And he wants Ring of Honor to be successful," Harwood said.

Ring of Honor getting Tony Khan's support has ensured that the legendary wrestling promotion will stick around for the foreseeable future. It will be interesting to see what milestones ROH and AEW can achieve together.

