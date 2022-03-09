"It's so very predictable"- Dutch Mantell explains the difference between AEW and WWE (Exclusive)

AEW and WWE have been in a war of sorts since 2019, when All Elite Wrestling first opened its doors. While Vince McMahon has finally admitted that he enjoys the competition the rival promotion brings, fans have been flocking to Dynamite every week.

Dutch Mantell is a legend in the professional wrestling industry. The 72-year-old began his career back in 1972. Mantell was also instrumental in the rise of many wrestling legends of the 90s.

He managed The Blade Runners, who would later become Sting and Ultimate Warrior, as well as The Undertaker and Kane before they adopted their famous gimicks. Additionally, Mantell is famously known as the man who gave Stone Cold Steve Austin his wrestling name.

With a career that lengthy, Mantell's insight into wrestling is highly respected. The legend appeared on the most recent Sportskeeda Wrestling Award show and spoke to Riju Dasgupta on the differences between All Elite Wrestling and WWE.

“From a production standpoint? Of course, WWE is so much better," said Mantell. "AEW kinda wings it, but I kinda like that too. Because it gives the appearance of the older wrestling territories that we used to have, that we don’t have anymore. And WWE? I don’t care who you are, it’s so very predictable. AEW is not as predictable because you don’t know what they – and they do change their stuff up. But WWE, while the production is great, you couldn’t – it’s a network production – but you always know they’re going to open with the in-ring for 15 minutes." (1:15 onwards)

You can check out the full interview below:

Dutch Mantell is one of the expert panelists for the first-ever Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

You can join him and other experts in determining the biggest winners of 2021 by casting your vote in the link here.

Dutch Mantell believes AEW has too many announcers

During the same interview, Mantell described what he doesn't like about All Elite Wrestling. The legend pointed out how the show has too many announcers take viewers out of the action by talking too much.

"AEW do different things, they keep their wrestling in picture during an advertisement – which I find that you don’t lose anything – but the only thing that I don’t like about AEW is their four-man announce booth," Mantell continued. "Because it just wears you out. Have you ever seen old British wrestling? They had one announcer. And he didn’t talk incessantly. If they cut their announce booth down, and do less talking it’d be an even better show."

What do you think about Mantell's comments? Sound off below!

Please give a H/T to Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video in case you use any of the quotes from this article.

A WWE legend is scared that a promising AEW star may not have a long career. More details here.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Do you agree with Dutch Mantell's comments? Yes No 2 votes so far