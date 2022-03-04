"I enjoy confrontation" - Vince McMahon gives honest opinion on rival wrestling promotions

Vince McMahon is at his best when he's competing with others.

McMahon famously battled WCW in the 1990s, and this fight pushed WWE to the limit. But thanks to the remarkable success of The Attitude Era, McMahon's promotion emerged victorious.

The WWE Chairman was a guest today on The Pat McAfee Show to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about the Monday Night Wars and other wrestling companies on the rise today, such as All Elite Wrestling, McMahon said that he enjoys confrontation. He also made it clear that he likes physical showdowns.

"I enjoy confrontation. I mean, it's one of the things that really revs you up," Vince McMahon said. "It's one of the things really puts you on your toes. It's one of the things in terms of okay, what am I gonna do here in that split second. I enjoy confrontation, physical confrontation. I enjoy that. So with a background like that, and a further background when I was a kid that if I lived through that beating, I win. So if you live through the beating, and you won, what can you do to me? So in terms of competition in terms of confrontation, I'm not afraid to relish it."

Vince McMahon has put several wrestling companies out of business

Vince McMahon has put plenty of other wrestling companies out of business over the last several decades like WCW, ECW, and others.

Still, companies like AEW and IMPACT Wrestling are on the rise in the United States, so WWE's position as the industry leader is being challenged once again. Specifically, Tony Khan continues to take AEW to new heights, as his company has become a genuine alternative to the global juggernaut. Time will tell how this new "war" plays out.

