AEW Dynamite airs promo featuring major Bloodline star and injured WWE wrestler Cody Rhodes

AEW Dynamite featured a promo that featured several WWE stars, such as Bloodline member Sami Zayn, Cody Rhodes, as well as a host of other big names in the Stamford-based promotion.

All Elite Wrestling recently aired several vignettes involving the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. Tonight's show had another one, as fans saw The Elite being removed from the promotion again.

However, the vignette had a series of snapshots encapsulating The Elite's career.

In those pictures, fans could spot Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, and Finn Balor. The vignette's background contained many references to the Full Gear pay-per-view theme.

The Elite has been absent from AEW since the ill-fated press conference after All Out in September. They had just won the Trios Championship, becoming the inaugural winners, but were stripped of their titles once the investigation started regarding the "Brawl Out."

The Elite last wrestled at AEW All Out

With various reports in recent weeks stating that CM Punk will no longer be a part of Tony Khan's company and a buyout is imminent, it appears that The Elite will return soon. Full Gear could be when they return, but there is another Dynamite before the final All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view of the year.

Should the trio return to Dynamite next week, they will likely challenge the Death Triangle to reclaim the titles they never officially lost.

Will we finally see the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega on television next week on Dynamite? Let us know in the comments.

