AEW Dynamite: August 18 episode viewership and ratings revealed as Chris Jericho gets his match with MJF

Chris Jericho received his long-awaited rematch with MJF on AEW Dynamite last night, but did it bring in an increase in viewership? Not really.

According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, this week's edition of Dynamite brought in 975,000 viewers, down slightly from last week's 979,000. Facing stiff competition from MTV's The Challenge and news coverage, that didn't seem to change their viewership much from last week's show.

While many expected an increase in viewership this week due to the matches on the card, eyes are already focused on AEW Rampage this Friday night that will feature the rumored All Elite Wrestling debut of CM Punk. Those viewership numbers, given its timeslot, should prove to be very interesting.

AEW Dynamite last night on TNT was watched by 975,000 viewers.



447,000 were aged 18-49 (0.35 rating)



AEW Dynamite placed fourth on cable for Wednesday

Regarding the all-important 18-49 demo, AEW Dynamite stayed even with last week's show with a 0.35. While the viewership dropped slightly, the demo remained steady, which should be seen as a positive.

According to Showbuzz Daily, Dynamite placed fourth on cable for Wednesday, only behind news coverage and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

There are only two more episodes of Dynamite between now and All Out. After Rampage this week, we will see if what occurs on the show will move the needle for the company next week.

AEW Dynamite opened last night with a tornado tag team match that saw 2.0 take on Darby Allin and Sting, who competed on TNT for the first time in 20 years.

The main event of the show saw Chris Jericho finally get his match against Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

