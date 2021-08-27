AEW Dynamite: August 25 episode viewership and ratings rise as CM Punk debuts

CM Punk brought a lot of attention to AEW Dynamite this week which is a great sign a week and a half away from All Out.

After CM Punk's debut Friday on Rampage, there was a lot of eagerness and anticipation about whether those numbers would carry over to AEW Dynamite on Wednesday or not. It certainly appears that they did.

According to Showbuzz Daily, this week's edition of AEW Dynamite brought in 1.172 million viewers, which is way up from 975,000. Facing a lot of stiff competition on Wednesday night, the Dynamite debut of CM Punk drew its best audience since April.

AEW Dynamite last night on TNT was watched by 1,172,000 viewers on average, the most since April 14.



620,000 viewers were aged 18 to 49 (0.48 rating), the 2nd highest ever, only short of the debut on Oct 2, 2019 (which was a 0.68).



AEW Dynamite was the number one show on cable for Wednesday

Regarding the all-important 18-49 demo, AEW Dynamite once again rose from last week from 0.35 to 0.48. This is the second-highest demo in the history of Dynamite, only coming short of the debut episode in October of 2019. With both the viewership and demo rising this week, the company is must be overly thrilled about their investment in CM Punk.

Last week, AEW Dynamite took the fourth spot on cable for Wednesday, which was one of the lowest positions they've seen lately. This week, AEW took the first spot on cable for the day. This has to be seen as a huge victory for Dynamite topping cable for Wednesday with CM Punk's Dynamite debut.

AEW Dynamite opened this week with Matt Hardy going one-on-one with Orange Cassidy.

The main event saw Malakai Black make quick work of Brock Anderson in what was seen as a confusing way to end the episode.

