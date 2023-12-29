AEW Dynamite beats WWE RAW for the first time ever

The December 27, 2023, edition of AEW Dynamite took place at Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida. The show was packed with crucial matches and storylines.

This week's flagship show featured two semi-final matches of the Continental Classic tournament, which have drawn a significant audience over the weeks.

According to Wrestlenomics, Dynamite brought in 843,000 viewers, while the episode was rated 0.31 among the 18 to 49 demographics.

This week also marks the first time AEW Dynamite has beaten WWE's Monday Night RAW.

The December 25 episode of RAW was "best of the year" featured, where the show had some segments and aired the best matches that took place in 2023. The Christmas edition drew 698,000 viewers and was rated 0.18 among the 18-40 demographics.

In the previous week, Dynamite drew 782,000 viewers and rated 0.26 in the demo. This means the viewership and ratings on the latest edition are up from 19.2% and 7.2% from last week's episode.

The Jacksonville-based promotion featured a three-way contest where Jon Moxley defeated Swerve Strickland and Jay White in a fantastic match.

The show also featured a thriller bout where Eddie Kingston picked up the victory over Bryan Danielson to enter the finals of the tournament. Moxley and Kingston will face at the Worlds End pay-per-view in the final of Continental Classic.

In an exciting turn of events in the Devil's saga, Samoa Joe turned on MJF and was revealed as one of the Devil's associates.

What do you think about this week's AEW Dynamite episode? Let us know in the comments section below.