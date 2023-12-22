AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash ratings experience slip despite no competition

AEW Dynamite presented its Holiday Bash edition emanating live from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on December 20, 2023. However, the ratings experienced some slip despite a stacked match card.

This week's flagship show featured top stars like Jon Moxley, Saraya, Jay White, and many more in action. The fans in attendance and people watching at home witnessed some fantastic in-ring bouts and segments that should have garnered major eyeballs for the product.

However, that doesn't seem to be the case. Dave Meltzer reported on X/Twitter that Dynamite drew an average viewership of 782,000 and rated 0.26 among the 18-49 demographics.

This was down from last week's viewership, which was recorded as 845,000, scoring a rating of 0.30.

The highlights from this week's edition saw Saraya's in-ring return after nearly a month against Riho, fast-paced AEW Continental Classic matches featuring Swerve Strickland vs RUSH, and the exhilarating main event bout pitting Jon Moxley against the Switchblade Jay White.

Despite a star-studded card and no major competition from other shows, like the NBA, Tony Khan's promotion once again found itself on the downside of ratings after experiencing a bump for last week's edition.

