AEW Dynamite 'Winter Is Coming' ratings revealed

The December 13, 2023, episode of AEW Dynamite was live from the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.

This edition of Dynamite, dubbed Winter Is Coming, featured great matches and segments. Stars like Jon Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose, Swerve Strickland, Samoa Joe, and many others, were featured on AEW's flagship weekly show.

As reported by Wrestlenomics, the average viewership of the show was 845,000 and rated 0.30 among the 18-49 demographics. This number is high from last week's 823,000 average viewership, which was rated 0.25.

This week's Winter Is Coming edition of Dynamite featured contests like Rush vs. Jay Lethal, the returning Riho vs. Ruby Soho, formerly known as Ruby Riott, and Mark Briscoe vs. Jay White.

Moreover, Samoa Joe confronted "Hangman" Adam Page in a great segment. The Devil also made an appearence in this episode and attacked Page. In the main event of the night, Jon Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose, defeated Swerve Strickland in a mind-blowing match.

The Continental Classic Tournament matches have been providing high-quality wrestling to the fans. After this edition of AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley is leading the table by earning 12 points.

Despite featuring a massive title match between Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge, and Christian Cage last week, the ratings failed to deliver. However, the ratings bounced back up this week.

