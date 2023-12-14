Samoa Joe makes wild accusations about former AEW World Champion

Samoa Joe has just confronted a certain former AEW World Champion regarding one of the biggest mysteries in AEW today. This would be the identity of The Devil, and Joe accused Hangman Adam Page of being the man behind the mask.

Just last week, MJF accused Page of being The Devil during a confrontation they had backstage. Moments later, Friedman was seen laid out backstage, with a broken beer bottle next to him.

Samoa Joe came out tonight searching for answers, as he had promised to keep MJF in perfect condition for their match at World's End. The scene last week was the main proof that Samoa Joe used to accuse Hangman. The beer bottle and his confrontation with MJF were apparently concrete evidence of his theory.

Moments later Roderick Strong came out for his match against Hangman, but he gave his fifty cents on the situation. According to him, MJF himself was The Devil. Aside from the mask being his, every person who was attacked by the henchmen was related to him, and his being laid out last week may just be an act.

Nothing has been confirmed yet, and with the various speculations running rampant, it will be interesting to see who was closest to the truth.

