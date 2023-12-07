Wife of late ex-WWE star costs Adam Copeland the TNT Championship; joins Christian Cage’s Patriarchy

AEW star Christian Cage retained his TNT Championship after the wife of ex-WWE Superstar interfered in the match. The star in question is Buddy Wayne's wife, Shayna Wayne.

The main event of this week's Dynamite featured Adam Copeland challenge TNT Champion Christian Cage for the title. This contest had a big match feel as it was held in Montreal. Both the Canadian-based stars gave their blood, sweat and tears to win this match.

When the bout had reached it climactic stages, Nick Wayne's mother made her way to the ring and grabbed the TNT title. At first, she intended to hit the champion, but instead went on to hit The Rated-R Superstar in the head, in a massive twist. This helped Christian retain the title.

Shayna Wayne, who was upset about her son Nick joining Patriarchy, has now helped the leader of the faction to win the match, and seems to have joined the same.

Shayna's husband Buddy Wayne was a WWE Superstar who wrestled in the Stamford-based promotion between 1990s and 2003.

Fans are now left wondering what was next for Copeland as the latter was after Cage for almost two months since his debut at WrestleDream pay-per-view.

