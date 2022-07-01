AEW Dynamite: Blood and Guts records over 1 million viewers with Claudio Castagnoli fka Cesaro's triumphant debut

The rating for the AEW Dynamite: Blood and Guts has broken the one million viewer barrier this week, per recent reports.

The Wednesday Night Show was headlined by the namesake Blood and Guts match. The bout pitted newly-crowned Interim World Champion Jon Moxley, Dynamite debutant Claudio Castagnoli (fka Cesaro), Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz, and Wheeler Yuta against the Jericho Appreciation Society.

At the end of the match, Castagnoli forced Matt Menard to submit to a sharpshooter on the roof of a steel cage and secured the win for his team.

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics revealed that this week's Dynamite recorded a whopping 1,023,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 key demographic.

This is the show's highest viewership since March 23 and the highest P18-49 demo since June 1.

It should also be noted that Dynamite recorded just 878,000 viewers for the go-home show last week. This means Blood and Guts witnessed a break in the million viewership barrier and a 145,000 increase in total viewership.

Tony Khan thanked AEW fans for making Blood and Guts such a success two years in a row

After the ratings were released, AEW President Tony Khan thanked fans for making Blood and Guts a success for two years in a row. Last year's event also drew over a million viewers.

The Thank you to everyone who watched #AEWDynamite last night, we were Wednesday’s #1 show on cable/satellite, we had over 1 million viewers in the US alone + many more all over the world!2 years in a row #BloodAndGuts at #1!We’re back tomorrow for #AEWRampage The #RoyalRampage Thank you to everyone who watched #AEWDynamite last night, we were Wednesday’s #1 show on cable/satellite, we had over 1 million viewers in the US alone + many more all over the world!2 years in a row #BloodAndGuts at #1!We’re back tomorrow for #AEWRampage:The #RoyalRampage!

Apart from the previously mentioned Blood and Guts match, the show also featured Luchasaurus' shocking heel turn with new music and a mentor in Christian Cage. Orange Cassidy redeemed his loss at Forbidden Door by defeating Ethan Page.

Jade Cargill retained her TBS Title against Leila Grey. Continuing their momentum from the Forbidden Door Buy-In, the Gunn Club, alongside Max Caster, faced Danhausen and his mystery partners. But Mr. Very Nice Very Evil brought the AAA, IWGP, and ROH Tag Team Champs FTR with him to score the win.

It should be noted that AEW Dynamite: Blood and Guts seemingly took advantage of the conclusion of the NHL and NBA's playoff season. The special also had its immensely popular stipulation match and post-pay-per-view boost, which could have leaned in its favor.

