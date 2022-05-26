Chris Jericho's faction attacks former WWE Champion on AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston were in tag team action on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. The duo took on Andrade Family Office's Private Party (Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy).

The former AEW World Champion and the Mad King have been allies in the past and will join forces again this Sunday at Double or Nothing to take on the Jericho Appreciation Society. The duo teamed together for the first time since September 2021.

Kingston attacked Kassidy on the ramp as Private Party were making their entrance. The encounter ended when Moxley hit the Paradigm Shift on Isiah Kassidy with a pinfall victory.

After the bout, the duo were attacked by the Jericho Appreciartion society as they looked to soften up before their match on Sunday. Santana, Ortiz and Bryan Danielson joined the fray and a brawl broke out until the referees had to separate them all.

Anarchy in the Arena match set for AEW Double or Nothing

The epic rivalry between Eddie Kingston and Chris Jericho that began earlier this year might possibly come to an end this Sunday at Double or Nothing as the former alongside Santana, Ortiz, Moxley and Danielson take on the latter and his Appreciation Society in a special match dubbed 'Anarchy in the Arena'.

The Wizard and his allies have made Kingston and Pride 'N' Powerful's life a misery over many weeks, but with the Blackpool Combat Club by their side things have become fairly even.

It will be interesting to see what happens when these two teams finally collide at Double or Nothing.

