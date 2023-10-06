AEW Dynamite is close to beating RAW in the TV ratings, believes former WWE writer (Exclusive)

A former WWE writer thinks that AEW Dynamite is very close to beating Monday Night RAW in TV ratings.

The September 20th Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite did huge numbers on TBS, drawing almost one million viewers for the whole show, with various segments over the course of the show surpassing the million-viewer barrier.

It's this performance that has led to Vince Russo stating that he can see Dynamite surpassing RAW in the ratings due to the WWE having to compete against the NFL. Here's what he had to say on Writing with Russo:

"That would so be my goal [beating Raw] because the bottom line is now is the time because now Raw's got the NFL. AEW, like I said bro they just did 985,000 my god if Tony [Khan] knew how to turn it up now is the time to do that bro." [From 00:49 to 01:09]

Russo did state that WWE wouldn't see AEW as competition if they were beaten in the ratings for one week, but it would be a huge wake-up call for the company.

"I don't think [WWE would] look at [AEW] as competition bro, but I think that would definitely be a wake-up call. If they beat them one week in the ratings, you would see them pull out every machine gun that following week on Smackdown and Raw. Bro I've always talked about a million people being the wake-up call for the WWE, I think that would be more of a wake-up call than anything else. You're so close bro, if only you knew what you were doing." [From 01:19 to 02:00]

AEW Dynamite was beaten by WWE NXT in the ratings this past week

Before AEW Dynamite can think about surpassing Monday Night RAW in ratings, they have to deal with NXT, whose ratings have continued to rise in recent months. So much so that NXT actually beat AEW in the ratings for the first time in over two years.

The October 3rd edition of NXT drew a total of 857,000 viewers compared to the 800,000 viewers who tuned in for the "4th Anniversary" edition of AEW Dynamite on October 4th. However, Dynamite did beat NXT in the key 18-49 demographic with a 0.28 compared to a 0.22.

The October 10th edition of NXT will go head-to-head with AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday, which will air on the same night due to their regular Wednesday night slot being taken by the Major League Baseball divisional round of the playoffs.

