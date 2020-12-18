AEW Dynamite defeats WWE NXT in viewership and TV ratings on Dec. 16

Last night, there were plenty of fans that were hoping to see AEW Dynamite cross over one-million viewer mark. That certainly did not happen, as the company saw a surprising viewership drop this week. Meanwhile, the black-and-gold brand of NXT jumped up by over 100,000 viewers to substantially close the gap between the two shows.

806,000 viewers tuned into this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. This number is a stark drop from the 995,000 they received last week. NXT, on the other hand saw a sizable increase with 766,000 viewers, which was way up from 659,000 from the previous episode.

AEW: 806,000

NXT: 766,000 — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) December 17, 2020

AEW Dynamite was the number three show on cable last night in the 18-49 demo

In the prioritized 18-49 demographic, AEW once again came out on top. But the number still dropped, as it fell from 0.45 to 0.32. This figure showcases a large fall after the extremely high demo numbersin the past two weeks. Meanwhile, NXT saw another small rise in the demo from last week. They climbed from 0.17 to 0.19. While NXT might have lost the ratings battle this week, they continue to head in the right direction.

In good news for both companies, they once again made the top 50 on cable, with NXT placing 34th for the evening. AEW Dynamite came in third overall on the night. AEW only ranked behind Real Housewives and former WWE wrestler Lio Rush's appearance on the popular MTV show, "Challenge: Double Agent."

#TeamTaz tried to crash the party of @CodyRhodes. But, @Sting was the one to silence everyone.



Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @tntdrama



REMINDER: Next weeks episode of Dynamite will be on immediately after the NBA pic.twitter.com/oMKrqqH1CQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 17, 2020

This week's AEW Dynamite opened with a six-man tag between Hangman Page, Jon Silver, and Alex Reynolds facing off against Matt Hardy and Private Party. The show closed with AEW World Champion, Kenny Omega taking on Joey Janela in an AEW World Championship Eliminator match.

Meanwhile, NXT opened with Leon Ruff and KUSHIDA taking on Austin Theory and NXT North American Champion, Johnny Gargano. The show was headlined with Toni Storm facing Rhea Ripley in an excellent match in the NXT women's division.

What was your favorite show this week? Did you have a favorite match? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.