AEW Dynamite dips below 1 million viewers despite Samoa Joe's in-ring debut this week

AEW's struggle to reach the one million viewership mark continues, as the latest installment of Dynamite once again falls short of desired numbers.

According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, AEW Dynamite drew 989,000 viewers, which is 1.02% up from 979,000 viewers last week. In the key 18-49 demographic, the flagship programming garnered a 0.38 rating, which is precisely the same as last week.

In a nutshell, 496,000 people tuned in to the show from the P18-49 demo.

On a positive note, Wednesday night's show ranked #2 among the top 150 cables, up from the #3 ranking in the previous episode.

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite emanated live from the Agganis Arena in Boston, MA.

The show kickstarted with a blockbuster dream match between Adam Cole and Christian Cage, which ended with the former edging out a victory.

Meanwhile, fans witnessed the highly-anticipated in-ring debut of Samoa Joe, who dominated Max Caster to qualify for the Owen Hart tournament.

The Hardys continued their winning momentum as they bested The Butcher and The Blade in a tables match. In the main event, The Young Bucks and FTR collided in a rematch to their bout Full Gear 2020.

In what many declared a match of the year contender, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood successfully retained their AAA and ROH Tag Team titles against Nick and Matt Jackson in a nail-biting contest.

While the entire episode was newsworthy, a few names like CM Punk were surprisingly missing from the show.

AEW has lined up an exciting match card for Rampage this week

The upcoming edition of Rampage promises to be a thrilling one-hour episode. As many as four matches will go down, including the qualifier for the Owen Hart Foundation Women's tournament.

The Blackpool Combat members will be in action as Jon Moxley collides with Wheeler Yuta in another singles outing. Meanwhile, Bryan Danielson will face Trent Beretta for the first time in All Elite Wrestling.

QT Marshall will square off against Shane Strickland. And last but not least, Red Velvet will face Willow Nightingale.

