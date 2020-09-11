AEW Dynamite draws 1 million viewers for the post-All Out episode

Miro fka Rusev's AEW debut has given All Elite Wrestling a massive viewership boost as the latest episode of Dynamite managed to crack the 1 million barrier. This week's Dynamite was the fallout show of All Out, and it had no competition from NXT, as WWE aired another Super Tuesday edition.

AEW: 1.016 million — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) September 10, 2020

As revealed by ShowBuzz, the latest Dynamite episode drew 1.016 million viewers, which was up from last week's number of 928,000. AEW also saw an increase in the key 18-49 demographic rating. The promotion scored a 0.37 rating, which was up from last week's figure of 0.36.

AEW managed to top the 1 million mark for the first time since October 2019, and it's interesting to note that the latest episode got the third-highest viewership numbers in Dynamite history.

#AEWDynamite this week drew 1.016 million viewers, it's first time reaching that number since October 2019 and it's the third-highest viewership number in Dynamite history. The show drew a 0.37 rating in 18-49 demo, 7th best on cable for the day and up from last week's 0.36. — Carlos Toro (@CarlosToro360) September 10, 2020

AEW Dynamite ranked #7 in the Cable Top 150. It was also the first time that the company breached the 1 million figure in 2020.

When it comes to the other demos, AEW Dynamite got a 0.24 rating in the female viewers category (18-49) and 0.51 in the males 18-49 demo. The show scored a 0.40 rating in the 50+ demographic.

After last night’s intro to #AEWDynamite, this is gold. 😂 pic.twitter.com/jaSuAz6WTY — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) September 10, 2020

What happened on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite?

Rusev, now known as Miro, made his AEW debut as the best man of Kip Sabian and the moment was inarguably the biggest of the show. The former WWE Superstar even took shots at Vince McMahon's company before stating that he was All Elite.

A tag team match between Jungle Boy and Lucha Express against the Lucha Bros kicked off the show. AEW also teased a potential split between the Lucha Bros following the match.

Matt Hardy addressed the fans regarding his condition and revealed that he would be taking a break to heal up. Orange Cassidy and Angelico faced off in a singles match. Chris Jericho and Jake Hager picked up a win over Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss. After the match, the Inner Circle members announced that they would be pursuing the Tag Team titles. Jon Moxley also sent a message to Lance Archer - the AEW World Champion's next title challenger.

Tay Conti made her AEW Dynamite debut in a losing effort against Nyla Rose. The main event of the episode saw Brodie Lee defend the TNT Championship against Dustin Rhodes.

It goes beyond saying that Miro Day played a significant role in helping AEW score big in the viewership and ratings this week, and the company would hope to capitalize on the hype in the weeks to follow.