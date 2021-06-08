AEW Dynamite registers record-low ratings for the post-Double or Nothing 2021 episode

In a development that will surely not please the higher-ups in AEW, the promotion's flagship show, AEW Dynamite, has registered record-low ratings for the previous week's Friday broadcast.

Despite considerable momentum on their side, thanks to the resounding success of AEW Double or Nothing 2021, the episode drew only 462,000 viewers on TNT, as per PWTorch.

The ratings were down 12.17% from the go-home episode of Double or Nothing, which attracted 526,000 viewers, which was also an all-time low. Even in the all-important 18-49 demo, the show hit a new low by registering just a 0.19 rating.

Granted, two reasons can be attributed to this steep decline in ratings. The show first aired away from its regular spot on Wednesday nights and at an undesirable time slot immediately following SmackDown.

Second, the card itself was one of the weakest AEW put up in weeks. Headlined by Dustin Rhodes and Nick Comoroto in a Bull Rope match, fans seemingly preferred to skip the show owing to the lack of any big names in the main event.

AEW Dynamite will find it hard to recover its lost momentum over the next few weeks as the show continues to air away from its usual Wednesday spot due to the NBA playoffs for the rest of June.

What's lined up for this week's AEW Dynamite?

Miro will put his TNT Championship on the line against Dark Order's Evil Uno on the 11th June episode of AEW Dynamite.

AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Champions will also be in action, as they will join forces with Brandon Cutler to lock horns against Eddie Kingston, PAC, and Penta El Zero in trios action.

After @youngbucks took out Fenix last week, Eddie Kingston saved his old friend @PENTAELZEROM from the World Tag Champs. This week Matt & Nick will be joined by @BranCutler vs. Kingston, PENTA & @BASTARDPAC in a Trios Match!

Watch Dynamite THIS FRIDAY NIGHT at 10/9c on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/C50l2JS5eN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 8, 2021

Plus, Cody Rhodes will make a special announcement, while Don Callis will expose a conspiracy to take the AEW Championship away from Kenny Omega.

Check out the updated card for this week's AEW Dynamite here:

Cody Rhodes to make a special announcement with Tony Schiavone

Don Callis will expose the "conspiracy" to take the AEW Championship from Kenny Omega

Hangman Page teams with Dark Order's '10' against Brian Cage and Powerhouse Hobbs of Team Taz

The Young Bucks and Brandon Cutler will face PAC, Penta El Zero M, and Eddie Kingston in trios action

Miro will defend the AEW TNT Championship against Evi Uno

What are your thoughts on AEW Dynamite witnessing a record decline in ratings? Which match or segment are you most looking forward to this week's AEW Dynamite?

