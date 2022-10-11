"Somehow he [has] a superhuman neck" - Jim Cornette criticizes the dangerous finish in match between two former world champions on AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite might have hit 1 million viewers this past Wednesday, but Jim Cornette was still not happy. The wrestling veteran recently criticized one of the headlining matches on the latest Dynamite card for its dangerous finish.

All Elite Wrestling has faced a ton of criticism online for seemingly not doing enough to avoid dangerous spots and the injuries that come with it. Notably, in the lead-up to the AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view, the promotion suffered numerous injuries that upset the match card.

During a recent episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the former wrestling manager slammed the recent bout between Hangman Adam Page and Rush:

"I skipped this. I don’t wanna look at that empty-headed, know-nothing that’s ever done anything in this business. Maybe if he listened to advice, ol’ [Hangman Page] I would watch his matches? The finish was Rush hitting the sloppiest, most dangerous-looking piledriver that I have ever seen, for a two count and then seconds later Page was a hundred percent," said Cornette. (1:22:46 onward).

Cornette continued, questioning why Hangman would ever take such a dangerous move:

"Somehow he [has] a superhuman neck," added Cornette. "[Rush] didn’t have f**king control of Page. I would have never taken that in a million f**king years and I don’t know why they let [Rush] give it to anybody." (1:23:29 onward).

Hangman Page is set to face Jon Moxley for the World Championship on the special Tuesday Night October 18th episode of AEW Dynamite.

The Dark Order continues to clamor for the former AEW World Champion to join their ranks

Hangman Page might have teased joining the Dark Order, but at the time of writing, the former AEW World Champion never officially threw his lot in with the faction. Despite this, he's often wrestled beside them and comes to their aid when needed.

While speaking to Bill Apter in an exclusive interview for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Evil Uno of The Dark Order detailed why the faction wants Hangman among their ranks:

“Why him? I believe potentially the next world champion in Cincinnati, he has the opportunity to wrestle Jon Moxley for the championship," said Uno. "I think beyond what he can help for our group, I think he has a great future and I think if he was our ace, Dark Order would go on to do much greater things.” (4:31 onward).

It remains to be seen whether or not Hangman joins The Dark Order, but with his upcoming bout against Jon Moxley, he might just need all the help he can get.

