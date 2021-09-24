AEW Dynamite: September 22 episode viewership and ratings revealed as Kenny Omega wrestles Bryan Danielson

All Elite Wrestling made its New York City debut last night at Arthur Ashe Stadium for AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam. But did this mega card see a boost in viewership? The answer is yes.

This week's edition of AEW Dynamite, titled Grand Slam, brought in 1.273 million viewers, up from the 1.175 million they did last week, according to Showbuzz Daily.

The company scored their third-highest audience ever last night. The fact that they did that going up against the season premieres of The Masked Singer and Survivor is a statistic that simply can't be ignored.

📈More analysis and demos: AEW Dynamite last night on TNT was watched by 1,273,000 viewers on average, incl. 627,000 aged 18 to 49 (0.48 demo rating).That’s just short of WWE Raw’s 0.49 demo rating this week, ending Dynamite’s 2-week run ahead of Raw.📈More analysis and demos: patreon.com/posts/56523525 AEW Dynamite last night on TNT was watched by 1,273,000 viewers on average, incl. 627,000 aged 18 to 49 (0.48 demo rating).



AEW Dynamite takes number one on cable for Wednesday once again

Regarding the all-important 18-49 demo, AEW Dynamite Grand Slam also saw a rise from last week. The rise in the demo went from 0.44 to 0.48 this week. Tony Khan should feel like AEW hit a legitimate grand slam last night with both viewership and demos on the rise this week.

AEW Dynamite took the top spot on cable for Wednesday last week, and you seriously can't do better than that. The company continued its incredible run by taking the first spot on cable again.

AEW Dynamite continues to dominate cable television on Wednesdays, defeating the likes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and MTV's The Challenge. It doesn't look like that will change for AEW anytime soon.

AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam opened last night with Bryan Danielson's in-ring debut for the company against AEW World Champion Kenny Omega. The two men wrestled to an incredible 30-minute draw which means we should absolutely expect to see a rematch somewhere down the line.

The main event of the evening saw Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. successfully defend her AEW Women's World Championship against Ruby Soho.

What did you think of AEW Dynamite this week? What was your favorite match or segment? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

