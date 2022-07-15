AEW Dynamite viewership for Fyter Fest Night 1 down despite huge title change in the main event

The ratings for the July 13th, 2022 episode of AEW Dynamite have been released. The weekly flagship had another decrease in total viewership and fell further in the key 18-49 demo as well.

Dynamite this week marked the arrival of 'Fyter Fest' with some exquisite matches and segments. The show kicked off with an entertaining contest between Wardlow and Orange Cassidy. Konoshuke Takeshita and Jon Moxley then went full throttle to keep fans on the edges of their seats.

The show concluded with an unexpected title change as Swerve in Our Glory dethroned The Young Bucks to clinch the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

Despite delivering an entertaining show, AEW Dynamite failed to register a gain in viewership. The flagship show stumbled slightly in terms of overall viewers, whereas ratings took a sharp plunge.

As reported by Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the July 13th edition of AEW Dynamite pulled in an average of 942,000 viewers. The show also scored a 0.32 rating in the 18-49-year-old demographic.

This is a decrease from the previous week where the show drew 979,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the key 18-49 demo. With this, Dynamite's intent to cross the one million mark post-Blood and Guts has suffered another setback.

Fans react to this week's AEW Dynamite

The night opened with Wardlow and Orange Cassidy playing a series of humorous mind games. Mr. Mayhem retained his TNT title and expressed respect for Orange's resilience. Chris Jericho then walked out with a dark demeanor to announce that Eddie Kingston will be facing his Painmaker persona in their upcoming bout.

The night rolled on with a very physical contest between Jon Moxley and Konosuke Takeshita. The two warriors went to war with Mox retaining his Interim AEW World title. Luchasaurus then continued his dominance alongside Christian Cage, this time by decimating the Vasity Blondes.

Claudio Castagnoli continued his red-hot momentum by toppling Jake Hager in a strong outing. Anna Jay arrived in her hometown to take on Serena Deeb but fell short in her pursuit.

To cap off the night, Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland won the tag titles in a thrilling three-way contest against The Young Bucks and Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs.

Here are some notable fan reactions to this week's Dynamite:

AEW Info @aewinfo In a couple years, Takeshita is gonna be in a lot of people’s top 5 faves. He’s got IT. Awesome match against Mox. #AEWDynamite In a couple years, Takeshita is gonna be in a lot of people’s top 5 faves. He’s got IT. Awesome match against Mox. #AEWDynamite

JB @SUPERZOMGBBQ HEAT MAGNET 🧲



This version of Christian Cage is vile and I love it! HEAT MAGNET 🧲This version of Christian Cage is vile and I love it! #AEWDynamite 🔥 HEAT MAGNET 🧲 This version of Christian Cage is vile and I love it! #AEWDynamite https://t.co/dFrtpUoEfu

𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙂𝙤𝙤𝙙 𝘽𝙧𝙤𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧•𝙋𝙝𝙖𝙧𝙖𝙤𝙝 ❌ @TranquiloSZN #AEWDynamite Good to know that Britt Baker never lost the killer instinct when she was gone Good to know that Britt Baker never lost the killer instinct when she was gone💀 #AEWDynamite https://t.co/wm2tjpzxq9

Despite the ratings dip, Dynamite held its #1 cable spot on Wednesday. Tony Khan took to Twitter to thank the fans for tuning in this week:

Tony Khan @TonyKhan



See you tomorrow for Friday Night

@ 10pm ET/9pm CT/10pm PT



Congratulations again

@RealKeithLee + #AEWDynamite : the #1 show on cable/satellite Wednesday for 4 straight weeks, thanks to everyone making it possible!See you tomorrow for Friday Night #AEWRampage on TNT@ 10pm ET/9pm CT/10pm PTCongratulations again @swerveconfident new World Tag Team Champions! #AEWDynamite: the #1 show on cable/satellite Wednesday for 4 straight weeks, thanks to everyone making it possible!See you tomorrow for Friday Night #AEWRampage on TNT@ 10pm ET/9pm CT/10pm PTCongratulations again@RealKeithLee + @swerveconfident new World Tag Team Champions! https://t.co/pnBPRDOXuW

The July 13 edition of AEW Dynamite did well at hyping up the upcoming clashes for Fyter Fest night 2. It will be interesting to see if next week's show gets improved ratings and viewership.

