AEW Dynamite: July 21 episode viewership and ratings revealed with a Texas Death Match in the main event

AEW Dynamite had another hot show in Texas last night that saw the surprise debuts of Nick Gage and Chavo Guerrero, not to mention a title change in the main event. But did their viewership increase for the second week in a row? It most certainly did.

According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, this week's edition of AEW Dynamite brought in 1.148 million viewers, up from 1.025 million. AEW continues to build momentum with their show back on the road, and with the NBA Finals officially ending, this should be a positive sign for all wrestling programming across the board.

AEW Dynamite last night on TNT was watched by 1,148,000 viewers on average, the 3rd highest in the show's history.



575,000 viewers were aged 18-49 (about a 0.44 rating), the highest since December 9, 2020.



AEW Dynamite's viewership and demo increases two weeks in a row

When it comes to the all-important 18-49 demo, AEW Dynamite also rose from last week from 0.40 to 0.44. With both the viewership and demo rising again this week, you have to imagine that Tony Khan is pretty happy with the company's direction right now.

All Elite Wrestling will look to continue to build upon this moment as Dynamite has another stacked show next week with Fight For The Fallen in North Carolina. Stay tuned to find out if Dynamite can increase their numbers three weeks in a row.

Fyter Fest night two of AEW Dynamite opened last night with Chris Jericho of The Inner Circle taking on Shawn Spears of The Pinnacle. This led to the AEW debut of Nick Gage, who will face Jericho on Dynamite next week.

The main event of the show was a Texas Death Match as Jon Moxley defended the IWGP United States Championship against Lance Archer.

