AEW Dynamite kicks-off with unfortunate setback

AEW Dynamite started with an unfortunate event as a top star was seen unconscious backstage. Kenny Omega was attacked during the opening segment of the show.

Last week on AEW Dynamite, The Cleaner and Will Ospreay tore the house down as they decimated the Don Callis Family. Moments later, it was announced that the two babyfaces would take on Kyle Fletcher and International Champion Konosuke Takeshita at Grand Slam: Australia a couple of weeks later.

Also, an interesting match between Brian Cage and Will Ospreay was announced for tonight's Dynamite. The Machine wrestled Kenny Omega a couple of weeks ago when the former AEW World Champion made his in-ring return. The latter was able to win the bout after a chaotic match.

Tonight, the show opened with The Aerial Assasin and Brian Cage entering the ring for the scheduled contest. However, before the bell could ring, Don Callis, who was sitting at the commentary desk, turned everyone's attention to the big screen. It was visible that they had taken out Omega backstage to distract Ospreay.

Despite the distractions, Will Ospreay looked confident and started fighting The Machine without hesitation. It will be interesting to see if Kenny's attack affects the match's outcome in Australia in a few weeks.

