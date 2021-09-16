AEW Dynamite matches WWE ticket sales for MSG show

Tonight's AEW Dynamite card promises to be another incredible show that fans definitely shouldn't miss out on. AEW is set to take over New Jersey within a few hours' time and according to Dave Meltzer, the promotion should end up with the same attendance as this past weekend's Friday Night WWE SmackDown at Madison Square Garden.

Taking to Twitter, Meltzer sent out a tweet where he claimed that the latest report regarding Dynamite ticket sales had suggested that 500 tickets were left unsold. However, AEW had opened up more seats in recent days and the capacity for tonight's show is expected to be a little above 13,000 people.

Here's the report from Dave Meltzer regarding tonight's AEW Dynamite attendance:

The card for tonight's AEW Dynamite features stars including CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, and more

Tonight's AEW Dynamite card is one that fans shouldn't miss out on. The card will feature several top stars in action and in various segments. AEW's newest recruit Adam Cole will be making his in-ring debut against The Elite Hunter, Frankie Kazarian.

Following a wild brawl between The Elite and some of AEW's top babyfaces last week, a match between Cole and Kazarian was booked for Dynamite. Other than that, Darby Allin will also be in action against Shawn Spears, in what will be his first match since losing to CM Punk at the All Out pay-per-view.

Jade Cargill will also be in action against Leyla Hirsch. Meanwhile, Jon Moxley could be called out by Suzuki Gun on the show. The former AEW World Champion will also be teaming up with Eddie Kingston for a tag team showdown against 2point0 first.

CM Punk is also confirmed for commentary, whereas Bryan Danielson will be addressing AEW World Champion Kenny Omega. Overall, tonight's AEW Dynamite is a show that promises to live up to the hype and the jam-packed arena should also do wonders for AEW.

