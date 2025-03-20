AEW Dynamite mirrors high-stakes Roman Reigns match 

AEW recently featured a major match on Dynamite involving Jon Moxley and Cope, which was similar to WWE's Roman Reigns contest. The OTC faced Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 40 for the Undisputed WWE Championship. This match saw the end of Roman's record-breaking title reign.

The bout was filled with chaos. During the final moments, The Rock, The Usos, Seth Rollins, John Cena, The Undertaker, and Solo Sikoa attempted to influence the result of the high-stakes match. In the end, The American Nightmare finally finished his story.

Adam Copeland and Jon Moxley faced off for the AEW World Championship in the main event of the Revolution pay-per-view. While The Death Riders was absent for most of the match, Christian Cage interfered and cashed in his world title opportunity. Once the bout became a Triple Threat, Jon Moxley choked The Patriarch to retain his AEW World Championship.

Post-Revolution, Cope challenged for a rematch and wanted to face Moxley in a Street Fight. On tonight's Dynamite, Cope and Jon Moxley engaged in a violent affair. In the end, The Death Riders, FTR, Willow Nightingale, and The Patriarchy were involved in the World Title match. Following the chaotic interferences, Kip Sabian and Nick Wayne knocked out The Rated-R Superstar.

The match ended with Jon Moxley retaining the World Championship after choking out the WWE Hall of Famer.

