AEW Dynamite: October 16 episode viewership and ratings revealed with a Saturday night show

AEW Dynamite was pre-empted to a Saturday night timeslot for the next two weeks, but how badly did it affect the viewership?

According to Showbuzz Daily, this week's edition of AEW Dynamite brought in 727,000 viewers, down from 1.053 million last week. AEW shifting to Saturday breaks its streak of a million-plus viewers that the company has enjoyed for almost two months now. Facing stiff competition from the MLB Playoffs and college football didn't help matters either.

In positive news, this number was much better than the last time AEW Dynamite was on Saturday back in June when they only did 649,000 viewers. So there is a silver lining in terms of viewership this weekend.

AEW Dynamite takes the number nine spot on cable for Wednesday

Regarding the all-important 18-49 demo, AEW Dynamite also saw a drop from last week from 0.37 to 0.28. While both the viewership and demo declined this week, the company probably isn't too worried about the overall numbers for these Saturday shows. They will be focused on getting their numbers back when Dynamite returns to Wednesdays on October 27.

Last week, AEW Dynamite took the fourth spot on cable for Wednesday, and you seriously can't do better than that. This week, AEW dropped to the ninth spot on cable for the day. AEW Dynamite remaining in the top 10 on cable Saturday should be seen as a victory as the rest of the list was dominated by the MLB playoffs and ESPN's coverage of college football.

AEW Dynamite opened up with a match between Malakai Black and Dante Martin of Top Flight.

The main event of the show saw a fantastic matchup as Bryan Danielson went one-on-one with Bobby Fish.

What did you think of AEW Dynamite on Saturday? What was your favorite match or segment? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

