AEW Dynamite: October 23 episode viewership and ratings revealed with Cody Rhodes in the main event

AEW Dynamite aired on Saturday for the second week in a row, and it has greatly affected the show's viewership in the process.

According to Showbuzz Daily, this week's edition of AEW Dynamite brought in 575,000 viewers, down from 727,000. This is the second week that AEW Dynamite found themselves on Saturday night, and unlike their typical spot on Wednesday nights, the viewership hasn't been there.

The incredibly stiff competition from the MLB Playoffs and college football, which did monster viewership numbers this weekend, undoubtedly took a chunk out of AEW's audience as well.

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston AEW Dynamite last week Saturday on TNT was watched by 575,000 viewers, including 288,000 viewers 18-49 (0.22 rating).Running head-to-head on Fox, a replay of Smackdown was watched by 632,000 and 212,000 18-49 (0.16 rating).More demos & analysis: patreon.com/posts/57882282 AEW Dynamite last week Saturday on TNT was watched by 575,000 viewers, including 288,000 viewers 18-49 (0.22 rating).Running head-to-head on Fox, a replay of Smackdown was watched by 632,000 and 212,000 18-49 (0.16 rating).More demos & analysis: patreon.com/posts/57882282

AEW Dynamite takes the number ten spot on cable for Saturday

Regarding the all-important 18-49 demo, AEW Dynamite also saw a drop from last week from 0.28 to 0.22. With both the viewership and demo down this week, Tony Khan probably couldn't be happier that AEW Dynamite returns to Wednesday nights tomorrow and won't be back on Saturday nights anytime soon.

Last week, AEW Dynamite took the ninth spot on cable for Wednesday. This week, AEW dropped to the tenth spot on cable. AEW Dynamite remaining in the top 10 on cable Saturday should be seen as a victory as the rest of the list was dominated by the MLB playoffs on TBS and ESPN's coverage of college football.

AEW Dynamite opened up on Saturday with Bryan Danielson going one-on-one with Dustin Rhodes in the first round of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament.

The main event of the show saw the third match between Malakai Black and "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes.

