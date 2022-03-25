AEW Dynamite viewership soars over 1 million viewers

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite had an average viewership of 1.046 million. This was up by last week's St. Patrick's Day Episode by 5.34%.

The episode was the first to draw over a million in viewership in the month of March 2022, with the last such episode being the February 23 edition. Last week's Dynamite drew 993,000 people.

AEW's flagship show was also up in viewership in the 18-49 year age demographic, with an increase of 7.86% to a 0.41 from last week's 0.38, which resulted in 535,000 and 496,000 viewers respectively. This week's Dynamite ranked #3 on cable for the week in the 18-49 demographic in the USA. These statistics were posted by Wrestlenomics and first published by Wrestling Headlines.

AEW Dynamite was also up by over 38% from the episode one year back. When Dynamite used to run head-on against WWE NXT.

Jeff Hardy dives off a balcony, Jericho Appreciation Society take on the Dark Order, and much more at this week's AEW Dynamite.

This week's AEW Dynamite kicked off with a match between CM Punk and Dax Hardwood of FTR. In a technically delightful match, Punk took the victory.

The next match saw The Hardys, Sting, and Darby Allin take on Private Party, The Butcher and The Blade in an 8-man Tornado Tag Match. In a chaotic match which saw Darby Allin being thrown down a flight of stairs, Matt Hardy taking a Side-Effect off the stage, and Jeff Hardy performing a Swanton Bomb off a balcony, the babyface team of The Hardys, Sting, and Darby Allin ultimately won.

The next match which saw Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson take on the Varsity Blondes was relatively short, with Moxley and Danielson taking the win. Moxley then cut a promo showing appreciation for William Regal and Bryan Danielson.

MJF then cut a promo on Wardlow and his own loss to CM Punk at AEW Revolution. This was followed by a hard-hitting match between Adam Cole and Jay Lethal as Cole grabbed the victory.

Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti then came out to verbally attack Dan Lamber, Paige Vanzant, and the TNT Champion Scorpio Sky. A match between Red Velvet and Layla Hirsch ended when Hirsch pinned Velvet and put her in an armbar post-match.

The main event saw Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia take on Alex Reynolds and John Silver of the Dark Order in the main event. The Jericho Appreciation Society took the win after interference from Jake Hager.

What are your thoughts on AEW Dynamite's viewership? What do you think of this week's show? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

