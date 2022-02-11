AEW Dynamite ranks #1 on cable as Hangman Page headlines

The February 9th edition of AEW Dynamite had a lot of hype going into it. It all paid off as the episode drew their largest audience since moving to TBS while also ending the night as the number one ranked show on American cable TV.

Per Brandon Thurston, AEW Dynamite drew a total of 1,129,000 viewers on the whole while achieving a 0.41 number in the key 18-49 demographic. This is the highest total viewership achieved by Dynamite since the September 29th, 2021 edition of the show.

The biggest story from the announcement of the ratings is that AEW Dynamite was ranked number one on cable TV among the 18-49 demographic, outdrawing the USA Network's coverage of the Winter Olympics, ESPN's coverage of the NBA season, and the latest episode of South Park on Comedy Central.

The latest episode of Dynamite was also the best rating for AEW since its move to TBS on January 5th, marking the fourth time in six weeks that the show has reached the one million-plus mark.

AEW Dynamite's rating was aided by several new faces

The biggest selling point of the show was the fresh faces appearing on the show for the first time. Tony Khan teased the "forbidden door" being opened and fans were not disappointed.

New Japan Pro Wrestling's Jay White appeared in a backstage segment attacking Roppongi Vice with The Young Bucks and Adam Cole. The Switchblade even squeezed in a cheeky compliment towards Nick Jackson for his earrings.

The biggest announcement of the night was the debut of Keith Lee. The former NXT Champion defeated Isiah Kassidy and advanced to the "Face of the Revolution" Ladder match at the Revolution pay-per view.

The third and final debut of the night came in the TBS championship match between Jade Cargill and the debuting AQA. The acrobatic underdog was known to NXT fans as Zayda Ramier and put on a strong showing. However, she was no match for the undefeated champion, who finished the night with a 27-0 record.

