AEW Dynamite ratings down despite Tony Khan’s big announcement⁩

The February 7 edition of AEW Dynamite was held at Footprint Center in Phoenix. This was a jam-packed episode that was filled with important storylines and also saw the crowning of new champions

According to Wrestlenomics, the edition drew an average audience of 805,000 and was rated 0.28 among the 18-49 demographics.

This number is down from the previous week, as it drew 818,000 viewers. While the total viewership took a dip, the ratings are up this week as it was rated 0.26 among the demographics.

This show had one of the best matches of the year. Swerve Strickland and "Hangman" Adam Page fought to a 30-minute draw in a stellar match for the number one conterdership match to face Samoa Joe.

Immediately after, Tony Schiavone announced that they would compete in a triple-threat bout for the AEW World Championship at the 2024 Revolution.

Blackpool Combat Club prevailed over CMLL stars in a breath-taking match. Also, Tony Khan announced "Big Business" Dynamite for the March 13 episode taking place in Boston.

In the night's main event, Sting and Darby Allin defeated Ricky Starks and Big Bill to win the AEW World Tag Team Championships. Following the celebration, the Young Bucks brutally attacked the new champions to end the show.

