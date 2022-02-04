AEW Dynamite ratings drop despite CM Punk vs. MJF acclaim

It’s that time of the week once again where All Elite Wrestling receives its weekly television ratings for AEW Dynamite.

Despite its main event between CM Punk and MJF receiving critical acclaim from fans and wrestlers, AEW Dynamite dropped below one million viewers.

The February 2nd edition of Dynamite drew a total of 954,000 viewers and a 0.35 number in the 18-49 key demographic. The key demo number is the lowest since the “Winter is Coming” edition of Dynamite that took place on December 15th.

That show was headlined by a match between MJF and Dante Martin, however it also featured the highly praised 60 minute world championship draw between Hangman Page and Bryan Danielson.

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston

954,000 viewers

P18-49: 0.35 (456,000)



Lowest total and 18-49 viewership since December 15.



More demos & analysis: patreon.com/wrestlenomics

The 954,000 number of total viewers is also the lowest for AEW since their move from TNT to TBS, with the month of January having each episode either hover just below or above the one million viewer mark.

Fans will have to wait until the quarterly hour breakdowns are released to see where viewers start to tune out or tune in to Dynamite. However, the episode was heavily promoted and featured a big money, main event match. So the low figures should be seen as a slight worry for AEW management.

AEW Dynamite was defeated by WWE Raw

Dynamite has gone toe-to-toe with WWE Raw in key demographic numbers recently, with each show trading victories or matching each other over the past 6 weeks.

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston



1,865,000 total viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.47



Highest total viewership since Aug 30. Highest P18-49 since Nov 22.



patreon.com/posts/61976764

However the 0.35 number is the first time in 2022 that the WWE’s flagship program has scored a decisive victory over AEW, as the January 31st edition of Raw drew a 0.47.

It should be noted that this past week's episode of Raw was aided by the first TV appearance of Ronda Rousey since 2019, as well as the fallout from the 2022 Royal Rumble event.

Will AEW be able to bounce back from a poor performance next week? Stay tuned to find out.

What did you think of this week's episode of AEW Dynamite? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

