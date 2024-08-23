AEW Dynamite ratings slightly down for All In go-home show 

AEW presented its final flagship show this Wednesday before All In pay-per-view. The go-home show of Dynamite took place in Utilita Arena in Cardiff. Huge matches and segments were announced before the show.

Mercedes Mone and Britt Baker went face to face in a heated opening segment. Meanwhile, things got more personal between Will Ospreay and MJF. Also, Bryan Danielson cut a fiery promo to end the night and sent a befitting message to Swerve Strickland ahead of their match at All In.

Kazuchika Okada and Claudio Castagnoli wrestled each other to a time limit draw in one of the best Continental Championship matches. Moreover, the trios contest between The Elite against FTR and Darby Allin saw everything go frenzy. The Acclaimed later came out and made a statement ahead of their Three-Way tag team match at Wembley Stadium.

The ratings of the recent installment of AEW Dynamite drew 698,000 viewers and was rated 0.24 among the 18-49 demographics.

These viewership numbers are slightly low compared to the previous week when Dynamite garnered an average viewership of 703,000. However, a slight surge in ratings was seen, as last week, the show was rated 0.23.

It will be interesting to see how things go down at AEW All In pay-per-view later this week.

