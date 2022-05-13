×
AEW Dynamite rebounds from lowest viewership in 2022, halting five-week slide

Dynamite improved upon last week's viewership
Max Everett
Modified May 13, 2022 03:25 AM IST
News

AEW Dynamite's ratings for the April 11th episode have been released. After enduring their worst viewership total since May 2021, the Wednesday night show captured an increase of 7,000 viewers as they earned 840k total viewership and a 0.33 key demo rating.

AEW Dynamite this week featured a dream match main event between Darby Allin and Jeff Hardy. The pair of face-painted daredevils fought for a place in the semi-finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. During the show it was announced that their clash had been made an Anything Goes match.

This week's Dynamite has gone against the grain of the past five weeks, recording an improved 840k viewers against last week's total of 821k. In their key demo rating they also recorded 0.33 to better last week's 0.32 score.

AEW have endured a ratings slide since their 989k total from over a month ago. Last week, they recorded their lowest viewership since May last year. Much of the slide has been pinned on the massively popular NBA playoffs. Dynamite trailed behind only NBA and Real Housewives programming this week, somewhat vouching for that suggestion.

AEW Dynamite last night on TBS:840,000 viewersP18-49 rating: 0.33📊 patreon.com/wrestlenomics https://t.co/8CsrefAbtb

Last week's edition of AEW Dynamite featured a women's main event between Deonna Purrazzo and Mercedes Martinez. The pair were at odds for the Unified ROH Women's World title.

What happened during this week's AEW Dynamite?

This week featured three Owen Hart Tournament matches, two for the men's edition and one for the women's. To kick off the night, Adam Cole stood opposite Dax Harwood of FTR, with Cole defeating the ROH tag champ to advance.

Later in the night, Jamie Hayter and Toni Storm clashed in the women's tournament quarterfinals. Storm finished her fellow Stardom alum with the Storm Zero to advance, where a dream match with Britt Baker may await.

As mentioned earlier, the main event saw Darby Allin and Jeff Hardy meet to decide who will face Adam Cole in the next round. After a human demolition derby of daring stunts, Hardy scored an upset victory on the 29-year-old to advance.

From one madman to another 🤝 #AEWDynamite https://t.co/FlPJBOfiZ3

Elsewhere, Wardlow and MJF set their terms for a Double or Nothing clash. The Jericho Appreciation Society found themselves confronted by not just Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz, but also the Blackpool Combat Club.

Other matches on the night saw Jungle Boy lose to Ricky Starks in their FTW World title match, with a subtle hint that Christian may turn heel soon. World title challenger CM Punk defeated John Silver in singles action before coming face-to-face with Hangman Page.

Finally, Tony Nese scored a quick victory against Danhausen only to be dispatched by HOOK, and the fan favorites formed HOOK-Hausen to much applause.

Edited by Jacob Terrell

