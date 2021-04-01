AEW Dynamite Results: Christian Cage in-ring debut, 2 wrestlers return, Arcade Anarchy

AEW fans got another stacked episode of AEW Dynamite this week. The show started with the in-ring debut of Christian Cage. This week's show also saw Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers team up as they took on the Lucha Bros and Laredo Kid. We also had action from the women's division with Shida and Tay Conti taking on The Bunny and Nyla Rose.

The main event saw the first-ever Arcade Anarchy match with Kip Sabian and Miro taking on Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor. This week's AEW Dynamite definitely did not disappoint.

Christian Cage vs Frankie Kazarian kicked off AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite started with Christian Cage making his in-ring debut against Frankie Kazarian. This was Christian Cage's first singles match since 2007.

Christian made a strong start as he locked in a headlock before knocking Kazarian down. Kaz hit back by knocking Christian Cage out of the ring and onto the entrance ramp. Christian made an attempt to head to the top rope but he was knocked down to the floor. Kazarian followed it with a leg drop.

Back in the ring, Christian hit back with a big boot, knocking down Kazarian. Christian followed this with a tornado DDT from the middle rope. Kazarian was perched over the middle rope as Christian stood on his shoulders and choked him against the rope. Kaz briefly locked in a crossface chicken wing.

The finish of the match saw both Christian and Kazarian on the top turnbuckle. Kazarian caught Cage with a headbutt before hitting a Spanish Fly for a near-fall. Cage replied by finally hitting the Killswitch to pin Kazarian and pick up the win on his in-ring AEW debut.

MATCH RATING - B

