AEW Dynamite sees a considerable decline in ratings despite Jeff Hardy's stunning debut

AEW Dynamite featured a major title change and the debut of Jeff Hardy this week, but neither was enough to prevent a decline in viewership following on from last week and the Revolution pay-per-view. Last week's episode of Dynamite clocked 966,000 viewers, whereas this week saw a 2% decline as they recorded 945,000.

AEW did however enjoy a 12% rise in their key demographic (18-49) by registering a 0.40 rating against the 0.35 rating last week.

This week's Dynamite featured a packed post-Revolution card. In the main event, Scorpio Sky and Sammy Guevara went to war for the TNT title, with multiple combustable elements sitting ringside.

One of which happened to be American Top Team's former UFC fighter Paige VanZant, who attacked Tay Conti and signed her AEW contract in-ring to close the show. Guevara would crash and burn in a table spot that arguably cost the Spanish God, as Sky claimed the win and the TNT Championship as a result.

Chris Jericho kicked off the show to address his Revolution loss to Eddie Kingston and subsequent lack of sportsmanship when he refused the Mad King's handshake. What had started out as a heartfelt moment between Eddie and Y2J ended up being the demise of the Inner Circle as we know it and the seeming formation of a new stable involving Daniel Garcia, 2point0 and Jake Hager with Jericho as their leader.

Jeff Hardy also made his long-awaited debut, ending a three-month wait to see what was next for the Charismatic Enigma after his WWE release, when he saved his brother Matt, Sting and Darby Allin from an AHFO mauling.

What awaits on next week's AEW Dynamite?

Not much has been confirmed as of yet for next week's St Patrick's Day Slam edition of Dynamite, with an episode of Rampage yet to unfold. However, what has been confirmed is that Thunder Rosa will once again challenge Britt Baker for the women's world title.

Rosa defeated Leyla Hirsch in an eliminator match on Dynamite, where the winner would earn a shot at the title next week. Following her victory it was confirmed that to avoid the constant interference that marred their Revolution clash and robbed La Mera Mera of a coronation, challenger and champion will square off inside a steel cage at the same event they had one-year prior battled in a Lights Out match.

The other match confirmed for next week is the TNT title bout between new champion Scorpio Sky and the Face of the Revolution winner, Wardlow. The bout was announced ahead of the championship main event, and comes as a result of Mr Mayhem's AEW Revolution ladder match victory.

What are you thoughts on the latest Dynamite ratings? Give your thoughts in the comments below!

