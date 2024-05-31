AEW Dynamite sees significant boost in ratings following former WWE star’s return

AEW Dynamite ratings witnessed a surge as a former WWE Superstar returned to the show this week. The star being discussed is Lio Rush.

Double or Nothing Pay-Per-View saw title changes, betrayal, and returns. Mercedes Mone won the TBS Championship in her first AEW match, while MJF returned and confronted Adam Cole. After a highly acclaimed event, the promotion had a huge card lined up for Dynamite.

Prior to the show, Chris Jericho's new segment, 'TV Time with The Learning Tree,' was advertised. Also, The Young Bucks' announcement regarding the TNT Championship was disclosed for the show.

According to Wrestlenomics, the latest installment of AEW Dynamite drew 787,000 viewers and was rated 0.25 among the 18-49 demographic.

This number is up from last week's show, as the average viewership was 713,000 and was rated 0.24, which is almost the same as this week.

In the show, Mercedes Mone defeated Sky Blue in her first title defense in an impromptu match. Kris Statlander addressed her betrayal of Willow Nightingale.

In the main event of Dynamite, a Casino Gauntlet match determined Swerve Strickland's next challenger at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. The Casino Gauntlet match saw stars like Lio Rush, Mistico, Will Osreay, Jay White, PAC, and many more names. Lio returned to the company after more than two years. The match was won by Will Ospreay, who will go on to face the AEW World Champion.

It remains to be seen if this was Lio's one-off appearance or if he will be featured more on the show.

