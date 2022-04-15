AEW Dynamite sees slight drop in viewership and ratings for April 13 episode

The ratings for AEW Dynamite for the April 13, 2022 episode are out. The All Elite Wrestling flagship show saw a slight decrease in both ratings and viewership.

The show, headlined by Samoa Joe vs Minoru Suzuki for the Ring Of Honor Television Title recorded a total viewership of 977,000 viewers with a 0.37 rating in the all-important 18-49 demographic. The show also saw the debut of Satnam Singh after the main event.

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston



977,000 viewers

P18-49: 0.37 (486,000)



Down slightly from recent weeks but lowest demo since Mar 2.



More demos & analysis: AEW Dynamite last night on TBS:977,000 viewersP18-49: 0.37 (486,000)Down slightly from recent weeks but lowest demo since Mar 2.More demos & analysis: patreon.com/wrestlenomics AEW Dynamite last night on TBS:977,000 viewersP18-49: 0.37 (486,000)Down slightly from recent weeks but lowest demo since Mar 2.📊 More demos & analysis: patreon.com/wrestlenomics https://t.co/Aq1enk3btK

The ratings and viewership were down from last week when Dynamite recorded 989,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the key demographic. Last week’s show was headlined by FTR and Young Bucks as the former came out on top to retain the ROH and AAA Tag Team Championship in an instant classic.

The ratings this week were consistent with what has been the norm for AEW this year in terms of viewership and ratings. However, the 18-49 demo rating was the lowest it had been since March 2, 2022.

What all happened on AEW Dynamite?

Dynamite got off to a hot start as it always does. CM Punk took on Penta Oscuro in a first-time ever match. The Second City Saint came out on top with the Go To Sleep after a very competitive match.

Drain Bamager #BlackpoolCombatClub @DrainBamager Watching CM Punk do things like this at his age is absolutely amazing.



Genuinely enjoyed his match with Penta. What a run Punk is on right now, dare I say his career best. Watching CM Punk do things like this at his age is absolutely amazing.Genuinely enjoyed his match with Penta. What a run Punk is on right now, dare I say his career best. https://t.co/iXCff0UJux

Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy defeated reDRagon (Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly) to retain the AEW Tag Team Championship. After the match, FTR showed up, teasing a match with the champions. Marina Shafir defeated Skye Blue. Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs took down Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee while Shawn Dean defeated MJF once again, this time via a countout.

Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz lost to the Jericho Appreciation Society in a trios match while the main event saw Samoa Joe capture the ROH TV title. Satnam Singh showed up and attacked the Samoan Submission Machine.

What were your thoughts on this week's episode of Dynamite? Sound off below!

A former WWE writer compares Cody Rhodes to Kim Kardashian here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Did you enjoy this week's episode of Dynamite/ Yes No 0 votes so far