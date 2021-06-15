AEW Dynamite sees slight improvement in viewership from last Friday

AEW Dynamite has consistently struggled to engage viewers ever since their Wednesday slot shifted to Friday for a temporary period due to the NBA playoffs.

Last week on Dynamite, the company produced another underwhelming main event, which saw Hangman Page and Dark Order's 10 defeat Brian Cage and Hobbs.

According to Nielsen via Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the June 11th episode drew 487,000 viewers on TNT, which is 5.4% up from the post-Double or Nothing episode, which drew 462,000 viewers.

In the key 18-49 demographic, Dynamite drew a rating of 0.19, which is equal to last week's lowest key demo rating in Dynamite history.

Multiple matches and segment lined up for the upcoming edition of AEW Dynamit

Despite the daunting viewership, AEW continues to provide an exciting contest every then and now.

To counter the low-key numbers, the company has already announced several exciting match-ups and a special for the upcoming episode of Dynamite.

This Friday, AEW's newest acquisition, Andrade El Idolo, will have a special sit-down interview with veteran commentator Jim Ross. Fans can expect the Mexican star to elaborate on his plans moving forward.

Darby Allin will have a huge task this week as he competes in a handicap match against Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky. As noted, Sting will not appear on the show.

AEW star Orange Cassidy will be in action for the first time since losing at Double or Nothing, as he faces Cezar Bonono in a singles match.

Brock Anderson, son of legendary Arn Anderson, will make his debut as he teams up with Cody Rhodes to face QT Marshall and Aaron Solow.

One half of the AEW tag team champions Matt Jackson will team up with Good Brothers to take on Penta, Eddie Kingston, and Frankie Kazarian in a Trios match.

The company will also hold an MMA Rules Cage Fight between Jack Hage of the Inner Circle and Wardlow of the Pinnacle.

Stars like Miro and Kenny Omega are also expected to appear on the show.

With such a stacked edition lined up, fans are going to enjoy the upcoming Friday Night Dynamite episode.

What are your thoughts on Dynamite's record low viewership? Are you excited about the upcoming episode of Friday Night Dynamite?

